Baker Mayfield quickly shuts down criticism from radio host

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports Radio and FS1 has an issue or two with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. To his credit, Mayfield appeared in studio with Cowherd on Thursday, calmly and coolly sticking it to Cowherd for a God-awful take regarding Mayfield’s behavior following a touchdown against Ohio State in Columbus.

TheBigLead.com has the video. Cowherd carps about Mayfield running away from his teammates after a touchdown pass.

“Our band is over there, our student section’s right there,” Mayfield said. “You pulled the one clip of me running right there to our fans and people that traveled well to that game first of all, and then you didn’t show the rest of the clip of me going to our sideline? . . . You’re acting like I just ran away from everybody.”

Mayfield then called it what it is.

“I feel like you’re going for the fact that I’m not a team guy, I’m selfish? Is that what you’re shooting at right here or what?” Mayfield said.

Instead of admitting it (because clearly that’s what it is), Cowherd tried to make a meaningless post-play gesture somehow meaningful to football, even if it isn’t.

“I think sometimes your judgment’s just a tad off, and I think the NFL’s a judgment league,” Cowherd explained. “Because the game is so fast. . . . The window gets really, really tight and really, really small. You’ve got to make decisions really, really fast. . . . I don’t love that decision, I don’t love it.”

Mayfield quickly shot down that approach, too.

“The celebration?” he said. “Do you see what people do in the league now, celebration wise?”

Cowherd then tried to laugh it off by saying his not a fan of Antonio Brown‘s “hip thrusting” before changing the subject and asking Mayfield if he has his NFL celebration ready.

“I have nothing, I have nothing,” Mayfield said. “Apparently, I think I just need to run away.”

The fact that Mayfield ran directly at Cowherd — and won easily — proves a lot about the kid’s ability to handle his business in the locker room, on the practice field, in the stadium, at the podium, and anywhere else.

30 responses to “Baker Mayfield quickly shuts down criticism from radio host

  8. Colin will have totally different take two days from now. He changes his stupid takes to fit whatever pot he is trying to stir on any given day.

    His show took major hit when the gorgeous Kristine Leahy left.

  9. I love Colin, (listen to him every day). And I love Baker. Good interview and great answers by BM.

  13. Colin Cowherd is a total idiot, he only makes observation from a distance and never takes into account the whole picture. Many example of this over the past few years, for the best, see his opinion on Nick Fole and the Philadelphia Eagles after Carson Wentz took an injury. He was 100% sure the Eagles and their fans would implode b/c of the injury. We all know the rest.

  14. Mayfield has moxy! Things are going to be looking up in Cleveland.

    Cowherd is a clown who puckers up to LaVar Ball’s rear. That’s all you need to know about him.

  15. Cowherd is the most obnoxious person in all of sports.

    He must be a graduate student from the school of Bob Costas egomania.

  16. I love that he didn’t flinch, and that he didn’t get emotional in the face of criticism. That’s a great quality in someone you want to lead your team. He could’ve easily said it all happened so fast, I was overcome with emotion, but I’m getting better at being aware every day. Instead, he stood for what he believed to be true.

  18. Honestly, I always thought he spelled his name “Coward” and just pronounced it differently, because…. you know.

  19. freefromwhatyouare says:
    June 21, 2018 at 2:51 pm
    Colin will have totally different take two days from now. He changes his stupid takes to fit whatever pot he is trying to stir on any given day.

    His show took major hit when the gorgeous Kristine Leahy left.

    Joy Taylor is light years better than Kristine.

  22. Colin Cowherd is literally the worst. Worse than Skip Bayless, in my opinion, but I won’t argue too hard against those who disagree. Leahy, no Leahy…who cares, he was always bad, even on ESPN.

    Props to Baker.

  23. is there anything more sportsbro than referring to CC as Cowturd. As if he hasn’t heard that his whole life growing up and you coming in with your “sick burn” to insult him.

  24. Kudos to Mayfield for being the bigger man. He should have pulled a jim everett on cowdung

  27. Cowherd is the worst kind of person who has no problem justifying his opinions, however baseless, and behavior, however gross. I quit watching his show after yet another show where he wanted to talk about how his divorce was such a great decision and the best thing for hiim. That is not an assertion you make unilaterally on your national show to millions of people without the other person there to have their say. Also, its sport talk, not your therapy couch of personal justification! But go ahead, Colin, everything you think and do is good, right and correct.

  28. Not a Mayfield or Brown’s fan, and I dislike Cowherd even more. This is great. Cowherd thinks he knows all. Loved to see him shut his piehole.

  29. Mayfield is the man. Kind of hoping him and Darnold get to square off Thursday night in week 3. Both are winners with good leadership qualities (albeit different styles). Have a feeling both guys are going to be in this league battling each other for a long time.

  30. This will be the high point of Baker Mayfield’s career, because once he actually hits the field it’ll be all downhill from there.

    Colossal bust, just like every other player the Browns draft.

