Bengals sign Sam Hubbard to wrap up draft class

The Bengals have signed all of their 2018 draft picks.

The team announced that third-round pick Sam Hubbard signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on Thursday. They also signed linebacker Malik Jefferson, who went one pick after Hubbard at No. 78 overall, to get all 11 of their picks under contract.

Hubbard grew up in Cincinnati and played at Ohio State, where he had 17 sacks in three seasons for the Buckeyes. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said recently that his early work with the team has gone well.

“He has been way ahead of the curve,” Lewis said. “We’re just excited about that. He’s going to really complement and add to our football team right away. I’m just excited because he’s probably out here a little mature beyond his years right now.”

With the two Bengals and Broncos first-round pick Bradley Chubb signing on Thursday, there are now 18 unsigned picks around the league.