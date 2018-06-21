Bradley Chubb finalizing contract with Broncos Thursday

AP

The Broncos are one of the dwindling number of teams with unsigned picks from the 2018 draft, but they are set to move closer to having everyone under contract.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that first-round pick Bradley Chubb is finalizing his contract with the team on Thursday. Chubb, who was the fourth overall pick in April, will sign a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Per Klis, the four-year deal is expected to be worth a total of about $27.27 million with a $17.914 million signing bonus.

Chubb had 25 sacks and 54.5 tackles for loss at N.C. State and is expected to join Von Miller as an edge rusher on the Denver defense right out of the gate. How much playing time he gets in that role early in the 2018 season may be impacted by Shane Ray‘s wrist injury, but Chubb figures to be a prominent player sooner rather than later under any circumstances.

Once Chubb’s deal is done, third-round pick Royce Freeman will be the only unsigned Broncos pick and there will be 20 unsigned picks around the league.