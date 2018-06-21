Brandon Marshall no lock to make Seahawks’ roster

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall this offseason, putting him in prime position to join the 1,000-catch club.

If he makes the roster.

That, however, is no lock, according to ESPN, which points out that Marshall’s meager guarantee of $90,000 means it would be easy for Seattle to cut him before the start of the regular season.

The 34-year-old Marshall is coming off two surgeries, one on his ankle and one on his toe, and he played in just five games last year. In those five games he managed just 18 catches for 154 yards, a career-low average of 8.6 yards per catch. Marshall hasn’t been able to do much this offseason because of a hamstring injury.

Marshall himself admitted that “I’m not where I want to be, not even close, but my goal is to be in midseason form come camp.”

If Marshall isn’t where the Seahawks want him to be in camp, don’t be surprised if he’s not on the team when the regular season starts.