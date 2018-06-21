Brandon Parker wins over his teammates by standing up for himself

AP

Raiders rookie Brandon Parker was ejected from practice for fighting with defensive lineman Fadol Brown at last week’s minicamp. But he won over his offensive teammates.

“Brandon stood up for himself,” left guard Kelechi Osemele said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That was really cool to see. You always want to see that. You worry about a guy’s toughness. He’s a tough kid. He’s been playing well. He’s really intelligent. Really smart.”

Parker didn’t intend to get in a scuffle, but the North Carolina A&T product wasn’t about to back down either.

“You want to show the veterans that you’re not afraid of anything, and they you’ll go to battle with them like they’ll go to battle with you,” Parker said. “It’s more a matter of gaining respect than proving you’re the toughest guy out there.”

The Raiders used a third-round pick on Parker after spending a first-rounder on Kolton Miller. They expect the offensive tackles to be the long-term answers at the position.

“They’re smart kids. They listen,” center Rodney Hudson said. “They’re learning and working and asking questions, which I think is always important for young guys. To ask questions about where they can do better, and both of those guys do that.”