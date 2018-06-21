Brian Gaine: Texans trying to build “football culture” to withstand test of time

AP

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said recently that he feels like the team is in a “good place” heading into training camp after going 4-12 last season and installing Brian Gaine as the team’s new General Manager.

Gaine agrees that the Texans have “positioned ourselves well” and now need to “see some results” from the work they’ve put into the team. He doesn’t feel the job is done, however.

Gaine has been on the job since January, which meant the team’s been moving at a “rapid pace” to restock the roster heading into the season. Changes to the organization go beyond new players, however. O’Brien and Gaine asked for improvements to the team’s practice facility, locker rooms and staffing as they work to shape the organization into the one they want.

“It’s not just trying to build a roster,” Gaine said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We’re trying to build a football culture that’ll withstand the test of time and not just be on a year-to-year basis.”

Such changes will likely take more than one offseason to fully take hold, but the work already done and the return of several injured stars may be enough to bear some fruit immediately as well.