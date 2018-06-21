Chris Thompson has found his niche on Texans’ special teams

Getty Images

Devin Hester, Matthew Slater, Bill Bates and Steve Tasker are among the NFL players who established themselves as standout special teams players. Chris Thompson wants to do the same with the Texans.

The Texans list Thompson as a receiver on their roster. In truth, he’s more of a special teams player.

He played 99 snaps on offense and 269 on special teams last season after being promoted from the practice squad September 27.

“I found my niche,” Thompson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I just want to be the best at it.”

Thompson, who has 4.37 speed, had a 42-yard kickoff return against the Titans and averaged 21.7 yards on 17 kickoff returns.

Thompson also doubled as the gunner in kick coverage.

“He’s got good speed; he’s a tough guy,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “I mean, he only weighs about 160 pounds soaking wet, but he can run; and he’s tough; and he disrupts.

“He’s got a good knack for getting to the ball. He loves his role. He understands his role. For a young player, that’s pretty cool. He’ll just keep getting better and better.”

Thompson, who caught five passes for 84 yards last season on offense, will have to hold off a challenge from rookie Keke Coutee to keep his job.