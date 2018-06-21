Colts get creative to sell tickets

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
The Colts have had a hard time selling season tickets, so they’ll be selling half-season tickets.

The team announced on Thursday that a pair of five-game packages are available, for the first time ever.

“In today’s demanding world, consumers have more choices than ever for their entertainment dollars,” Colts’ chief sales & marketing officer Roger VanDerSnick said in a press release.  “These five-game packs offer fans yet another option to experience our thirty-fifth season firsthand.”

The first pack includes the preseason game against the Ravens and regular-season games against Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Dallas. The second pack has the preseason game against San Francisco and regular-season games against Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, and the New York Giants.

The five-game packages go on sale next week. Have the Colts mentioned that they’re once again optimistic that quarterback Andrew Luck will play this year?

8 responses to “Colts get creative to sell tickets

  1. That’s actually a smart idea. It would be even better if you could pick your 4 home games, but that might be asking to much. Everyone would presumably pick the division games or some contender like the Pats. But if that’s the case, just lower the prices for the less popular games.

  2. Be nice if every team offered this. Couples could go for the price of one season ticket to half the games. You can’t always make every game and have to watch some on tv. I know we’d jump on the chance.

  3. anytime you start watering down a full-season plan into mini-plans, you’re heading the wrong direction. if fans don’t see the value in a full-season plan – they don’t see the value in your product on the field.

  4. Remember when they had that “turn in your drugs” promotion, so that Irsay could replenish his stash?

    Or when Irsay told everyone that Luck would play, so that ticket sales wouldn’t drop off?

  6. I used to know a guy who had season tickets to a team hundreds of miles away from where he lived. He’d attend just one or two of them and sell the rest. He made enough off the sales to basically attend a couple games a year for free (and sometimes even at a profit). Of course this was a team with a solid and rabid fanbase, not the Colts.

  7. “Or when Irsay told everyone that Luck would play, so that ticket sales wouldn’t drop off?”

    Yeah. I was one of the idiots who fell for that shtick when Peyton was supposed to play, and we traveled to Indianapolis to see Curtis F Painter…

