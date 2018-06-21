Colts get creative to sell tickets

Getty Images

The Colts have had a hard time selling season tickets, so they’ll be selling half-season tickets.

The team announced on Thursday that a pair of five-game packages are available, for the first time ever.

“In today’s demanding world, consumers have more choices than ever for their entertainment dollars,” Colts’ chief sales & marketing officer Roger VanDerSnick said in a press release. “These five-game packs offer fans yet another option to experience our thirty-fifth season firsthand.”

The first pack includes the preseason game against the Ravens and regular-season games against Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Dallas. The second pack has the preseason game against San Francisco and regular-season games against Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, and the New York Giants.

The five-game packages go on sale next week. Have the Colts mentioned that they’re once again optimistic that quarterback Andrew Luck will play this year?