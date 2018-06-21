DeMarcus Ware: Bradley Chubb gives Broncos “that tag-team again”

AP

DeMarcus Ware made 138.5 sacks in his career, eighth-most in NFL history. He now coaches the Broncos’ pass rushers as a consultant for the team.

That means he gets to work with Bradley Chubb, the Broncos’ first-round pick.

When Ware watches Chubb, he sees a young Ware.

“You know what?” Ware said, via Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame Sports Network. “He can be [like me]. He’s one of those guys who’s mature. He listens. And that’s what you want from a young guy. Because some of them come in very arrogant, saying, ‘OK, I’m in the league now.’ But to me, he has that ‘I just arrived’ mentality. ‘Now what do I need to do to deliver?’”

Having Von Miller as a teammate will help Chubb. Shane Ray, a former first-round pick now sidelined after more wrist surgery, hasn’t stepped into Ware’s cleats as the Broncos had hoped.

The Broncos had 41, 52 and 42 sacks in Ware’s three seasons in Denver. They had 33 last season after he retired.

Ware said Chubb gives the Broncos “that tag-team again.”

“Chubb is probably 6-4, 270,” Ware said. “He’s the guy who can come in and be that power guy and really help Von out.

“The attributes that he really brings to the game — stopping the run and being able to be that strong-side guy for Von — that’s what you need.”