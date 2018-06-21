Dez Bryant: The last problem I have is finding a team

Getty Images

Dez Bryant is looking for “a creative graphic designer and a creative sketch artist.” The receiver also seeks an NFL job, though he doesn’t seem concerned about his continued unemployment.

Bryant posted a job listing on Instagram, though he didn’t say why. A user responded by asking the former Cowboys star if he shouldn’t instead spend his time looking for a new team.

Bryant wrote: “The last problem I have is finding a team. I’m in a world you will never understand.”

The three-time Pro Bowler turned down the Ravens’ multi-year offer and has had no other teams express interest publicly. A report earlier this month said Bryant has received phone calls but was waiting for the “for the perfect fit, a winning organization and a team willing to do a one-year, prove-it deal.”

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has speculated that Green Bay could be a fit for Bryant, though Aaron Rodgers essentially shot down that idea. Earlier this week, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw out New Orleans as a possible landing spot for Bryant.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report said he continues to hear San Francisco could have interest in Bryant, but adding “that’s far from certain.”

The Cowboys released Bryant 68 days ago, and it appears he will remain unemployed for at least a while longer. Bryant, though, doesn’t think that’s a problem.