Eagles are raffling a Super Bowl ring for charity

Philadelphia Eagles

There aren’t many chances to get a Super Bowl ring unless you’re part of an organization that wins the game, but one person outside the Eagles organization will get one of the rings they handed out to players earlier this month.

The Eagles announced that they are raffling off one of the rings to raise money for autism research through Eagles Autism Challenge. A donation of $10 provides 100 entries and those who purchase 2,500 entries or more will be eligible for other prizes, including a photo opportunity with Nick Foles and the Lombardi Trophy.

“This has truly been one of the most remarkable seasons in franchise history,” Eagles Autism Challenge executive director Ryan Hammond said in a release. “From winning our first Lombardi Trophy to raising more than $2.5 million for innovative autism research, our fans have supported us every step of the way. The Eagles World Championship Ring Sweepstakes will present one lucky Eagles fan with a once-in-a-lifetime keepsake, while directing much-needed funds to a cause that affects the lives of so many in our communities.”

The winner will attend the December 3 game against Washington, meet Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and be on the field for pre-game warmups before getting their personalized ring.