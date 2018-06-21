Eagles give Jon Dorenbos a Super Bowl ring

Getty Images

The Eagles had a little something up their sleeve, as they continue to be generous with the spoils of their Super Bowl victory.

Via the Associated Press, the Eagles gave a Super Bowl ring to former long snapper Jon Dorenbos, who didn’t play for them last season.

He spent 11 years with the Eagles, but was traded to the Saints in the preseason. Upon arriving there, a heart condition was discovered that ended his playing career. The Eagles posted a video of him accepting the ring on social media, and he’s clearly moved by the gesture.

Dorenbos is known outside football as a magician and a finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

The Eagles have also given a ring to a secretary who was fired by Chip Kelly, and they’re raffling another one off to benefit charity.