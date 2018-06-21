Former Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley takes graduate assistant job with San Diego State

Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Ryan Lindley is returning to his alma mater to serve on the team’s coaching staff.

San Diego State announced Thursday that Lindley was joining Rocky Long’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant secondary coach.

Lindley was a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2012 and appeared in nine games with six starts over three seasons, including the team’s 27-16 Divisional Round playoff loss to the Carolina Panthers in 2014. He also spent time with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots and appeared in one game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

He threw for 1,372 yards with three touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his 10 career regular season games played.

Lindley returned to the field last year in the CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks, completing 40 of 81 passes for 391 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Lindley has been working with college quarterbacks in the run up to the NFL Draft over the last few years, including Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Mitch Trubisky, C.J. Beathard and Luke Falk. Now he’ll put his coaching hat on full-time with the Aztecs.