Former Dolphins defensive tackle, Grey Cup MVP Chuck Klingbeil dies at 52

Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Chuck Klingbeil has died at the age of 52, according to multiple reports.

Klingbeil was the defensive MVP of the 1989 Grey Cup while a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders before making his transition to the NFL with the Dolphins in 1991.

Klingbeil recovered a fumble from Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majkowski for a touchdown in a 16-13 Dolphins victory that helped give Don Shula his 300th career victory as a head coach in Sept. 1991.

He appeared in 78 career games over five seasons with 65 starts for the Dolphins from 1991-95.