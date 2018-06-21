Jim Kelly having follow-up surgery today

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is having a follow-up surgery today, as part of his ongoing battle against cancer.

Kelly’s wife provided the update via social media, and said if everything went well, they could be home by the weekend.

The 58-year-old Kelly was discharged from the hospital in April and returned to Buffalo.

He was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013, and has gone through a number of procedures. But he’s also been a presence around the Bills as well, attending minicamp and meeting with first-round pick Josh Allen.