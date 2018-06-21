Justin Britt: New offensive coaches have brought back “our old attitude”

Getty Images

The Seahawks underwent serious changes on both sides of the ball this offseason, including the arrival of a new offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer and new offensive line coach in Mike Solari.

After spending the offseason working with them, center Justin Britt is feeling bullish about what those changes will mean for the team. Britt said the two coaches have brought a different perspective in “a real good way.”

Part of that perspective has been “kind of re-introducing us to our old attitude” when it comes to building a strong running game after struggling on that front over the last two seasons. Britt also noted that the team has younger players than they have in past years and thinks that shift has had a positive impact.

“I think this is the youngest we’ve been since I’ve been here, so you see a lot of speed, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of want-to and not a lot of have-to,” Britt said, via the team’s website. “The attitude is right, I’m excited heading into camp after having the OTA and minicamp that we’ve had. If we stay on course like the way we are, I don’t see why we can’t be one of the top offenses in the league. We have the tools, we have the coaching and we have the attitude, so we just have to have a good six weeks leading up to camp, and hit it full stride.”

The talk all offseason in Seattle has been about reinvigoration after missing the playoffs last season. Britt’s feelings fit right into that mindset, although any final judgments will have to wait until the pads come on.