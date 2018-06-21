Malik Jefferson signs rookie contract with Bengals

Getty Images

Linebacker Malik Jefferson signed his rookie deal with the Bengals, his agency tweeted Thursday.

His signing leaves only Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard unsigned among Cincinnati’s 11 draft picks. Hubbard and Jefferson came off the board on back-to-back picks in the third round, with Hubbard going 77th overall and Jefferson 78th.

Jefferson left the University of Texas after his junior season. He finished his three-year college career with 233 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and six pass breakups.

In 2017, Jefferson was co-Big 12 defensive player of the year, a second-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.