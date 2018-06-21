New AAF G.M. Moose Johnston will remain at FOX

Getty Images

Moose Johnston will be busy this football season.

The former Cowboys fullback and the new G.M. of the San Antonio edition of the Alliance of American Football will continue to call NFL games, according to a FOX spokesperson.

The AAF announced on Thursday the hiring of Johnston and coach Mike Riley. With the inaugural season starting the Sunday after Super Bowl LIII, Johnston surely will be spending plenty of time putting the team’s roster together while also handling weekly games on FOX.

“The Alliance provides an opportunity for players to begin, extend or restart their careers,” Johnston said in the press release announcing his AAF assignment. “There are so many talented athletes who are right on the cusp of making an NFL roster but for one reason or another end up on a practice squad or out of football completely. We’re going to give them the chance to show the football world what they can do, that they DO belong. A number of these guys are from the great state of Texas, where football is a way of life, and we look forward to having them in Alliance San Antonio uniforms.”

The AAF will play a 10-week season in 2019, with teams in San Antonio, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Birmingham, Memphis, Atlanta, and Orlando.