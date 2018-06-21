Personal Conduct Policy imposes broad duty to report allegations

AP

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly is bracing for a suspension arising from a failure to report to the league the allegations of an Uber driver arising from a March 2016 incident. While it’s possible that the “failure to report” angle is being used to take some of the sting out of the possibility that Winston will be suspended in whole or in part for the underling incident, the Personal Conduct Policy contains no ambiguity regarding a player’s obligations when aware of a claim of off-field misconduct.

“Clubs and players are obligated to promptly report any matter that comes to their attention (through, for example, victim or witness reports, law enforcement, or media reports) that may constitute a violation of this Policy,” the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy states. “Clubs are expected to educate their employees on this obligation to report. . . . Failure to report an incident will be grounds for disciplinary action. This obligation to report is broader than simply reporting an arrest; it requires reporting to the league any incident that comes to the club’s or player’s attention which, if the allegations were true, would constitute a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

This obligation applies even if the player firmly believes the allegations are false. “If the allegations are true” is the standard, and in this case Winston apparently knew enough (based on his banishment from using Uber) to know that allegations had been made that, if true, would have violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

That said, it’s hard to fault Winston for keeping his head low and his mouth shut. It’s human nature to sit tight and to see whether something that could become problematic blows over. However, the Personal Conduct Policy mandates more.

The policy mandates more even though the NFL hardly has a reputation among players for hearing the players’ side of the story and giving them a full and fair chance to defend themselves. Last year, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott found himself trapped in the pouch of a kangaroo court that gave him no meaningful opportunity to question his accuser. Indeed, the process that banished Elliott ultimately ignored the opinions of the investigator who had interviewed the accuser on multiple occasions.

Then there’s the reality that, if Winston had self-reported, someone at 345 Park Avenue would have leaked, either to a colleague at NFL Media or to Schefty, that Winston had self-reported a potential violation of the Personal Conduct Policy. How would the average football fan have reacted to that one? Probably by concluding that Winston’s decision to self-report must mean that he did something wrong.

Regardless, the policy is clear — and teams have a strong incentive to make sure players understand that anything and everything that potentially falls under the Personal Conduct Policy must be communicated to the team. The Buccaneers obviously didn’t do a good enough job of that; otherwise, Winston would have self-reported the potential violation.