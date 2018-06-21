Players respond to President Trump’s pardon recommendation request

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2018, 7:32 AM EDT
Earlier this month, President Trump addressed protests by NFL players by saying that they’ve seen “a lot of abuse” and unfairness before asking players to recommend names of people they would like to see considered for pardons.

Four players responded to that request in an Op-Ed for the New York Times published on Thursday. Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith and Saints tight end Benjamin Watson called the power to pardon “a valuable tool for redressing injustice” and commended the President for pardoning Alice Johnson from serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

They also write that a “handful of pardons will not address the sort of systemic injustice that N.F.L. players have been protesting.”

“These injustices are so widespread as to seem practically written into our nation’s DNA. We must challenge these norms, investigate the reasons for their pervasiveness and fight with all we have to change them. That is what we, as football players, are trying to do with our activism.”

Using Johnson’s example and noting that 79,000 of roughly 185,000 federal prisoners are there for drug offenses, they suggest he could issue “a blanket pardon” for people given such sentences in nonviolent cases. They also point to the number of elderly people in the federal prison population — 28 percent by next year — and suggested releasing prisoners over 60 who are serving time for drug offenses that took place a long time ago.

They also make a call to end eliminate life without parole for nonviolent crimes on the federal level and point out that 30 percent of federal prisoners currently serving life without parole are there for nonviolent offenses as opposed to two percent on the state level.

“These changes, if President Trump were to make them, would positively affect the lives of thousands of people and have a lasting beneficial effect on many more people in the future. The president can implement these changes with his pardon power and other executive decisions. His ability to change the lives of people for the better is immense. We hope he uses it, not just for the few, but for the many.”

The players have also filmed videos for Twitter featuring many of the same points raised in their Op-Ed.

  3. Kudo’s to both the players and President Trump for coming to together.

    Need more of this, instead of the constant identity politics pissing contests we see.

  4. Pardoned all of you! Make sure to show your gratitude at the polls! And if you need help paying your bills don’t worry Baldwin, Jenkins, Watson, and Smith will be there for you. What a great idea…..

  5. OMG really? Suddenly the President of these United States must take recommendations on whom to pardon from people whom have degrees in basket weaving and who have absolutely ZERO real life experience.
    I will bet 5 years salary that EVERY person that these clowns want my President Trump to pardon, is black.
    If I were President Trump I would tell these idiots that the persons whom they are defending, made a conscious CHOICE to commit a crime and therefore must do their time.
    After all, if they don’t serve their time, and get pardoned, not only do these perps lose street cred but it also sets a dangerous precedent where athletes now are Presidential influencers of whom to pardon.
    Pardon Scooter Libby first since he was railroaded by the liberals.

  7. So just release all people that are in there for drug related crimes? Yeah maybe after a long drug rehabilitation stint. I know there are the cases where someone is severely over sentenced but I know several addicts that got arrested many many times before they actually got sent to do real time and then they get out and repeat the cycle.

  8. They deserve to be heard and their points are worth discusding. I dont know if the blanket releases being recommended are good but a review of all those cases would be worthwhile. If any are just posession and the person has been in for a long tome then gee let thrm go. But if a person was a major kingpin in the distribution they should serve. And in between those extreems there dan be discussion of how the judgement calls should be made on what level of involvement should be dealt with how. I think drugs are most of the nonviolent crimes. Tax cheats and embezzlers etc… arent that big a number next to drugs.

  9. So we’re going to just release everyone that hasn’t committed a murder. Why do we even have laws. Same with the whole boarder thing. These things baffle me. We should name this country 7-11 open 24hrs free to all. With my job I work all different areas of Philly. And as far as I’m concerned seeing what I see every day the laws aren’t tough enough. Everybody wants to be a ganster until they get killed or arrested. It’s not a race issue as they want to push it it’s a culture issue.

  10. As someone who has knowledge of the process, this information while having some truth to it overlooks a lot of things. Such as people are frequently guilty of higher crimes than those for which they’ve been convicted. Secondly, many criminals are repeat offenders and get harsher sentences as a result. Third, this was supposed to be about social injustice for blacks in particular. Therefore where are the stats to show that white people get lighter sentences when convicted of the same crimes? if that can be proven, most of us would side with the cause or at leas be sympathetic to it.

  12. Trump will do nothing with respect to the players’ requests. Trump’s “offer” was just another smokescreen to give his alt-right supporters red meat to say “look how reasonable he is being”. These people care nothing about someone who may have been unjustly incarcerated.

  14. Where was the request to the previous President, who served 8 years in office, for these “blanket pardons”? How upset are these players and the NFLPA that Obama did nothing of this sort while in office? Hmmmmmmmmmm.

  15. I think this was a well thought out response by the players involved. I am not sure what the feasibility of the process is, but non-voilent offenders being imprisoned on the first offense is a real problem. A situation like this happened to the mother of Demaryius Thomas. It took years to get her sentence commuted. I’m interested in seeing where this goes. Side note: I believe Jared Kushner was interested in prison reform after what he saw during his father’s stay there. Maybe that will assist these players.

  16. The kneelers could not name one person in prison who deserves to be released. They could not find one example of someone unjustly convicted. Shows that thier kneeling was just about disrespecting the flag and country that is paying these low IQ people millions to run around a field in tights.

  20. The warden of each prison should have the say on which prisoners that would be gifted a commuted sentence.

  21. I’d like to see Trayvon Martin pardoned. Also, Mike Brown and Eric Garner should be pardon. Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Sandra Bland, too.

    All these people — and so many, many others — should have their lives returned to them.

    And if that’s impossible, let us bow or kneel for a moment, for just a blessed moment, to honor them and the thousands of others who’ve suffered the ugly wrath of public officials.

  22. Just curious, but since this has been happening since before President Trump, where was all the lefts outrage when Obama was in office? Trump is cleaning up Obamas mess but you still want to blame Trump. God bless you, Mr. Trump! Im glad we have a real president.

