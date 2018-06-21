Ravens have another strong-legged kicker

Getty Images

The Ravens have enjoyed since 2012 the services of one of the strongest-legged kickers in the NFL. They may have a second one on the roster.

Via the Baltimore Sun, undrafted rookie kicker-punter Kaare Vedvik nailed a 70-yard field goal at the team’s practice facility on Wednesday.

There’s a big difference between making a 70-yard field goal with no one around and during game conditions, but it’s a positive sign for the player, who likely will have to go elsewhere if he hopes to land on a roster.

Justin Tucker, 28, is signed through 2019, at salaries of $2.95 million and $3.05 million. He has made more than 90 percent of his career field goals (with a long of 61 yards), and he has never missed an extra point.