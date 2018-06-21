Report: Martavis Bryant has not missed or failed a drug test

Getty Images

The situation surrounding Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant remains unclear a week after a report that the team was bracing for another suspension. But a new report says Bryant has not missed or failed a drug test.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that Bryant hasn’t been notified by the league that he is facing discipline, and didn’t fail or miss a drug test.

That comes on the heels of a previous report from Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Raiders are wary that a new suspension for Bryant may be imminent. Bryant missed the entire 2016 season for repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

It is possible for a player to violate the substance-abuse policy without failing or missing a test. For example, when Bryant was reinstated following his 2016 suspension, he reportedly was required to work with a clinician regarding his offseason activities. Failure to do so could be considered a violation of the substance-abuse policy even if he hasn’t failed a test.

The Raiders sent a third-round draft pick to the Steelers to acquire Bryant this offseason.