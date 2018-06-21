Robby Anderson gets six months probation for reckless driving

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has resolved the final charge from a January arrest in South Florida.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports, via Anderson’s lawyer, that the wideout pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge on Wednesday. He was sentenced to six months of “non-reporting probation” and Garafolo adds that the NFL’s review of the incident under the Personal Conduct Policy is ongoing.

Anderson was arrested after being clocked at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was initially charged with felonies, including harming a public servant or public servant’s family, but they were dismissed and only the misdemeanor reckless driving charge remained on the docket.

Anderson also had a felony charge of resisting arrest from a 2017 arrest dropped this offseason.