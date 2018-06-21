Robby Anderson gets six months probation for reckless driving

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has resolved the final charge from a January arrest in South Florida.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports, via Anderson’s lawyer, that the wideout pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge on Wednesday. He was sentenced to six months of “non-reporting probation” and Garafolo adds that the NFL’s review of the incident under the Personal Conduct Policy is ongoing.

Anderson was arrested after being clocked at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was initially charged with felonies, including harming a public servant or public servant’s family, but they were dismissed and only the misdemeanor reckless driving charge remained on the docket.

Anderson also had a felony charge of resisting arrest from a 2017 arrest dropped this offseason.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Robby Anderson gets six months probation for reckless driving

  1. Sooner or later this idiot is going to do something he can’t get away with. I hope that’s before he kills an innocent person while driving over 100mph in a residential area.

  2. It seems as though after 2 incidents with the law, Robbie has fought the law & Robbie has won. For the sake of those he encounters in life and his own well being I hope this ends his interactions with the police. How about 12 months of no possible trouble, good health & a solid year on the field, please?

  3. >>Anderson was arrested after being clocked at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone.

    The thing is when you are driving you aren’t expecting someone to be going that fast. You may try changing lanes and the speeding car is upon you far faster than you expected. This can cause a serious accident.

  5. “Sooner or later this idiot is going to do something he can’t get away with. I hope that’s before he kills an innocent person while driving over 100mph in a residential area.”

    —————

    Agreed, but for the sake of keeping things accurate, residential areas are not 45mph, they’re 20. I would assume based on that, it was a boulevard or state road through a city area. Let’s not paint the image that he was speeding through streets where there’s kids playing, etc.

  6. @titimium

    Anderson didn’t “fight the law and win” he got his charges dropped in both arrests because after they investigated they found out the police officer who made the arrest in both cases was lying and both officers account of the situation didn’t match the story of the other officers at the scene. Funny how PFT leaves that out of their articles on Robby Anderson.

  8. Goodell will bury “Article 46” because it is the Jets.

    Evem though a criminal paying off judges and lawyers with a pattern here, Goodell will look tne other way to protect his favorite team.

  9. Roger: WHAT??!! 105 in a 45…. I’ll hang this guy out to dry as an example to the rest of the league…. we got to protect the shield & of course the integrity of the league!!!!
    Troy Vincent: Hey man, he’s a Jets player, you know, a New Yorker!!!
    Roger……after further thought, I believe the player has learned his lesson, even though he’s showing a pattern of criminal actions…..
    FINE THE PATRIOTS 1 MILLION & STEAL ANOTHER FIRST ROUNDER FROM THEM….. MAKE THAT 2-1sts & a 4th!!!!
    The fans & owners of the other 31 teams will support & love me for it…
    AGAIN, ITS ALL ABOUT INTEGRITY!!!!

  10. tylawspick6 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Goodell will bury “Article 46” because it is the Jets.

    Evem though a criminal paying off judges and lawyers with a pattern here, Goodell will look tne other way to protect his favorite team.
    _________________________________________
    Sort of like how Goodell burned the tapes from the Patriots spygate scandal to protect his favorite team? Or, how he passed the “Brady” rule to help the obs out?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!