Saints waive Paul Turner

Getty Images

Word that the Saints were signing running back Terrance West came over a week ago, but the deal did not become official until Thursday.

The NFL’s transaction report for Thursday includes West’s arrival in New Orleans as well as the corresponding move the Saints made to clear space on their 90-man roster. They have waived wide receiver Paul Turner.

Turner signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent most of the season on the practice squad. Turner was promoted to the active roster in November and caught nine passes for 126 yards in four games. He was out of the league last year after being waived by the Eagles in early September.

With Turner gone, the Saints have 12 wide receivers on the roster while West gives them seven running backs.