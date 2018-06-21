Saquon Barkley’s jersey is the NFL’s best seller

AP

Saquon Barkley has Giants fans excited.

Barkley, the running back whom the Giants chose with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, has the No. 1 selling jersey in the NFL.

According to jersey seller Dicks, Barkley has the best selling jersey in the NFL this week, this month and for all of 2018. Barkley’s jersey started flying off the shelves immediately after he was drafted, and that hasn’t stopped.

After Barkley, the top-selling jerseys in the NFL belong to Carson Wentz, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Von Miller, Mitch Trubisky, Odell Beckham, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Cam Newton.