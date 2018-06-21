Shayne Graham starts climbing the special-teams coaching ladder

Getty Images

Shayne Graham kicked in the NFL from 2001 through 2015. He’s now taking a swing (see what I did there) at coaching.

Via the Lynchburg (Va.) News & Advance, Graham will served as a special-terms intern at Michigan State. Graham spent 2017 as a special teams quality control coach with Central Michigan.

Graham appeared in six games with the Bills in 2001, 11 with the Panthers in 2002, spent seven seasons as the full-time kicker for the Bengals, bounced around for a couple of years before landing with the 2012 Texans, and last spent a full season as kicker with the 2016 Saints.

Graham scored 1,260 career points, putting him at No. 36 on the all-time scoring list.