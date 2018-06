Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams

AP

The end of offseason programs around the league last week have all 32 teams looking forward to training camp and the start of the push to the regular season.

All 32 teams have now announced the reporting dates for training camp. Many teams will have their rookies report ahead of their veterans and all teams will have all of their players in camp by July 27.

The first two teams to open camp are the Ravens and Bears. They will also open up the preseason schedule when they meet in the Hall of Fame Game on August 2 in Canton, Ohio.

The reporting dates for all 32 teams appear below:

Buffalo – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Miami – Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

New England – Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

New York Jets – Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/26

Baltimore – Rookies 7/11, Veterans 7/18

Cincinnati – Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25

Cleveland – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Pittsburgh – Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25

Houston – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Indianapolis – Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Jacksonville – Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Tennessee – Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Denver – Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/27

Kansas City – Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Los Angeles Chargers – Rookies and Veterans 7/27

Oakland – Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/26

Dallas – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

New York Giants – Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25

Philadelphia – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Washington – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Chicago – Rookies 7/16, Veterans 7/19

Detroit – Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/26

Green Bay – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Minnesota – Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/27

Atlanta – Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/26

Carolina – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

New Orleans – Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25

Tampa Bay – Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25

Arizona – Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/27

Los Angeles Rams – Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25

San Francisco – Rookies and Veterans 7/25

Seattle – Rookies and Veterans 7/25