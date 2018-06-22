49ers sign Laken Tomlinson to three-year extension

Getty Images

When the 49ers passed on exercising their option on Laken Tomlinson‘s contract for the 2019 season, General Manager John Lynch said that the team was going to work toward a long-term extension with the guard.

That work has paid off. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the two sides have agreed on a three-year extension. Per Garafolo, the contract is worth $18 million with $10 million in guarantees.

Tomlinson was selected by the Lions with the 28th overall pick of the 2015 draft and traded to the 49ers for a fifth-round pick last August. He started 15 games for the 49ers in his first season with the team.

Tomlinson is expected to be at left guard again this year with Mike Person, Jonathan Cooper and 2016 first-round pick Joshua Garnett in the running to join him on the right side of the line.