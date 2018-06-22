A.J. Green has Julio Jones’ back in quest for contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 22, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has more receivers in his corner, other than Terrell Owens.

With Jones staying away from voluntary workouts and the mandatory minicamp while waiting for an adjustment to his contract, his peers have noticed.

Bengals wideout A.J. Green was stopped by a TMZ cameraman, and said he supported Jones.

“(He’s) got to do what he’s got to do, man,” Green said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The NFL stands for ‘Not For Long,’ so you got to get it while it lasts.”

Both wideouts signed extensions in 2015, with Green getting a four-year, $60 million deal and Jones a five-year, $71 million pact. You could easily argue that both are underpaid in light of recent receiver deals, even though Green has two years left and Jones three.

And while Green hasn’t made much of a noise about a similar adjustment, he knows that a rising tide lifts all boats, so he wouldn’t mind seeing Jones’ float a little higher.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “A.J. Green has Julio Jones’ back in quest for contract

  2. Julio is making 14+ Million a year….. last year he cad pretty lousy stats….. fine him & let him sit/lose out
    I mean he just signed a 5 year deal 2 years ago…..

  3. If you want to get paid based on current rates, sign one year contracts. Want long term security and up front money, sign the long term deal. Oh and Julio, you sucked in Fantasy Football last year.

  6. NFL owners needs to hire most of you fans. Not only do you folks like to compare yourselves to NFL players but every time their is a question on salary, the player is always the villain. But the owner can do as they please while people say nothing.

    I don’t care if the player is been greedy, I am all for players doing everything they can to get a raise because when NFL owners no longer see their value they will be tossed aside. Get your money when you can.

  7. I don’t understand why players want contract extensions so early when they’re already making bank. I mean teams can pretty much cut you at any point anyway

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!