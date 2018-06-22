A.J. Green has Julio Jones’ back in quest for contract

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has more receivers in his corner, other than Terrell Owens.

With Jones staying away from voluntary workouts and the mandatory minicamp while waiting for an adjustment to his contract, his peers have noticed.

Bengals wideout A.J. Green was stopped by a TMZ cameraman, and said he supported Jones.

“(He’s) got to do what he’s got to do, man,” Green said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The NFL stands for ‘Not For Long,’ so you got to get it while it lasts.”

Both wideouts signed extensions in 2015, with Green getting a four-year, $60 million deal and Jones a five-year, $71 million pact. You could easily argue that both are underpaid in light of recent receiver deals, even though Green has two years left and Jones three.

And while Green hasn’t made much of a noise about a similar adjustment, he knows that a rising tide lifts all boats, so he wouldn’t mind seeing Jones’ float a little higher.