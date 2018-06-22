Anthony Brown hopes new technique helps him rebound

Getty Images

With Byron Jones moving to cornerback and Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis returning for their second seasons after starting a combined 13 games, Anthony Brown has become the Cowboys’ forgotten cornerback.

But Brown has never missed a game in his two seasons, with 20 career starts.

He could work more in the nickel this season.

Brown expects the technique new secondary coach Kris Richard has brought from Seattle to benefit him and the rest of the cornerbacks this season. Brown calls the kick-step “a huge change.”

“Last year we didn’t have a set technique,” Brown said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “It was pretty much do as you please, whatever makes you comfortable. That’s helping us be patient. and it’s really helping our feet. . . . Whenever we press man and we come up to the line, our first thought in our head is to get that kick-step.”

Brown has three interceptions, 19 pass breakups and two forced fumbles since the Cowboys made him a sixth-round pick. But he played better as a rookie than he did last season, so he seeks a bounce back season.