Bears to swap practice fields with local high school for a day

Getty Images

The Bears are swapping practice fields with a high school team in August.

According to Rick Kambic of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears will practice at Vernon Hills High School on Aug. 22, and let the Cougars football team use their facility to practice earlier that same day.

“Kids will be able to walk from their homes to Vernon Hills High School and watch the Bears practice,” Brian McDonald, the athletic director at Vernon Hills said. “I mean, it’s a cool opportunity that doesn’t come around very often and we’re excited to provide that opportunity to our community.”

The Bears have done similar practices in recent years, and even though it’s on a Wednesday, gives them a moment of a “Friday Night Lights” atmosphere, complete with fireworks after the practice.

Tickets for the practice will be free, but fans will need to register on the Bears website to gain access, and capacity is limited to 5,000.

Also, while hanging around the high school, the Bears may find a copy of last year’s offensive game plan laying around, so it’s a win-win.