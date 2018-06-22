Chaz Green owns up to poor performance, doesn’t want it to define him

Getty Images

The last time we heard from Chaz Green, the Cowboys offensive lineman was turning Adrian Clayborn into a household name while getting Dak Prescott killed. Clayborn made 9.5 sacks last season, with four coming in Week 11 against Green and two others against Green’s replacement, Byron Bell.

Green took blame for the Cowboys’ 27-7 loss to the Falcons immediately after the game, and he has continued to be a stand-up guy since.

“It’s been real tough to get over, man,” Green said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’d by lying if I’d sit here and said it wasn’t. As a competitor, it’s tough, but it’s something that I feel like I go off on. I always keep it in the back of my head when I go out to work each and every day.

“I want to put that behind me and not have it happen again.”

He has watched the film over and over again, hoping to learn from what he calls “self-inflicted” mistakes. Green doesn’t want the performance, which came with Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith inactive with an injury, to define him.

“That’s life. You’re always judged against your last performance,” Green said. “I don’t need sympathy, man. This game isn’t based on sympathy, so that’s the last thing I’m looking for. I own up to that. You know what I mean? I’m trying to move past that and grow.

“But the last thing I’m looking for is sympathy because my parents and how my dad raised me is much more tougher than that.”

Green, 26, faces a make-or-break season. He is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys spent a third-round pick on him, having played only 18 games with eight starts.

Green opened last season as the starter at left guard but lost his job to Jonathan Cooper. The Cowboys drafted Connor Williams in the second round to man the left guard spot this season.

Green worked at right guard and right tackle during the offseason program.