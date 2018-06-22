Chris Godwin: We have faith in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Griffin

Getty Images

Thursday’s news of a three-game suspension for quarterback Jameis Winston leaves the Buccaneers in position to start a backup quarterback in the opening weeks of the 2018 season.

The presumed No. 2 is Ryan Fitzpatrick, who re-signed with the Bucs this offseason after starting three games while Winston was injured in 2017, with Ryan Griffin in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Wide receiver Chris Godwin called both players “really smart guys” on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Thursday and said that the team has faith in either one of them to get the job done while Winston is out.

“I’m really just hearing about it myself, I’m not really sure of the details of that situation,” Godwin said. “But on our team, we have a next man up mentality. We have a ton of faith in Fitz and Ryan Griffin and all of our quarterbacks that whoever is in there we’re going to be able to utilize our playmakers and really get the ball moving. Obviously, you don’t wish that on anybody, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity that we have ahead of building through training camp and putting a great product on the field.”

There was some talk last year that Griffin would wind up moving ahead of Fitzpatrick on the depth chart before a shoulder injury in training camp put Griffin on the shelf. Another competition might have been in order for this summer, but it may be a stretch to think the Bucs slot Griffin, who has never thrown a regular season pass, ahead of Fitzpatrick under these circumstances.