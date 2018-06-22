Don Majkowski has Packers Hall of Fame ring stolen over weekend

Getty Images

Don Majkowski is asking for help.

His Packers Hall of Fame ring was stolen from his Baltimore hotel room over the weekend. Majkowski, who played for the Packers from 1987-92, tweeted that he “forgot to put it on one morning and left it on the dresser. Realized it was gone the next day.”

“If anyone sees it out there, let me know!” Majkowski wrote.

The Packers inducted Majkowski into their Hall of Fame in 2005.

He went 22-26-1 in his six seasons in Green Bay, with Brett Favre replacing him in 1992. Majkowski’s only Pro Bowl came in 1989 when he led the league in attempts (599), completions (353) and yards (4,318).

The Packers’ 10-6 record that season was the franchise’s best in 17 years.

Majkowski finished his career with two seasons in Indianapolis and two in Detroit.