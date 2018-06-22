Ex-Jaguar Julius Williams gets 90 days in jail for reckless driving after fatal crash

Getty Images

Julius Williams played one season for the Jaguars in 2009. In 2015, he was driving to a Jaguars game as a spectator when he was in a traffic crash that killed the other driver. Today he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for that crash.

First Coast News reports that Williams was sentenced to 90 days today for reckless driving.

Williams was driving with another former NFL player, Anthony Smith, in the passenger seat when they were hit from behind by a semi-truck, and the driver of the semi died. Although Williams’ vehicle was hit from behind, police concluded that Williams was driving in an “aggressive and erratic manner” and he was charged with vehicular homicide. A jury acquitted him of that charge but convicted him of the less serious reckless driving.

Williams has not spoken publicly about the crash, but Smith has said Williams was not at fault.

“We mourn for the loss of the other family but it was just an unfortunate incident, an unfortunate accident,” Smith said.