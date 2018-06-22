Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Setting the stage for the Bills’ quarterback competition.

Dolphins rookies are getting an early start to training camp.

Patriots players tried their hand at an oversize game of Operation.

CB Morris Claiborne bet on himself when he re-signed with the Jets.

WR Chris Moore feels he’s positioned himself well heading into Ravens training camp.

A look back at one of former Bengals QB Jeff Blake’s biggest plays.

Six things to know about Shon Coleman‘s push for the Browns left tackle job.

Identifying areas where the Steelers can improve in 2018.

Texans LB Whitney Mercilus wasn’t always a big guy.

The Colts have kept an undrafted rookie on their roster for 19 straight seasons.

LB Donald Payne is shooting for a starting spot on the Jaguars.

TE Jonnu Smith is preparing for the challenges of his second season.

A scouting report on Broncos LB Bradley Chubb from his college coach.

Chiefs rookies took a tour of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Will the Chargers secondary be Legion of Boom 2.0?

Raiders coach Jon Gruden didn’t pick the earliest possible date for rookies to report to training camp.

Can Cowboys CB Anthony Brown bounce back in 2018?

Giants S Michael Thomas isn’t a fan of the new kickoff rules.

Former Eagles LS Jon Dorenbos got his Super Bowl ring.

Coaches for Washington believe QB Alex Smith‘s experience will be a plus for the offense.

Bears LB Leonard Floyd has been labeled as a potential Pro Bowler this season.

Lions LB Devon Kennard would like to have as long a career as his father.

Packers president Mark Murphy is selling his house, but isn’t leaving the team.

The Vikings held a summit on inclusivity.

Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu is getting into the juice business.

Two rookie defensive backs had a strong finish to the Panthers offseason program.

Did the Saints have a better draft than the NBA’s Pelicans?

Can the Buccaneers trust QB Jameis Winston with a long-term deal?

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has gone from idol to friend and teammate to Christian Kirk.

Will DL Dominique Easley make the Rams this year?

Signing LB Jeremiah Attaochu could prove to be the wisest move of the 49ers offseason.

A post-minicamp projection of the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.