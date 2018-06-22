Friday’s #PFTPM has a special guest

PFTPM

Friday’s #PFTPM featured the debut of someone with whom you may be getting acquainted, sooner or later.

My son, Alex, joined me for the afternoon podcast. So get to know him.

He’s 21. He’s a very good kid. He’s funny. And he eventually will have the keys to this operation. Hopefully later than sooner.

His contributions will be limited for now. But he’ll be making periodic visits to #PFTPM, if he wants to keep doing it.

Hopefully, he’ll want to keep doing it. Hopefully, you’ll want to keep listening to it. Start by listening now.