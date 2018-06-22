Jack Mewhort believe he’ll be “playing at a high level” after knee problems

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Jack Mewhort has missed 17 of the 32 games that the Colts played over the last two seasons because of knee injuries, but the team still re-signed him shortly after the start of free agency this offseason.

Mewhort said that it is “an unreal feeling” to get that show of support from the Colts despite his injury issues, although the team hasn’t held a starting spot at guard open for him. They signed Matthew Slauson before drafting Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith in the first two rounds of the draft, but Mewhort believes he’ll be back to the form he flashed earlier in his career this season.

“I do believe that I’m going to be able to be out there and be playing at a high level,” Mewhort said, via the team’s website. “I’m getting stronger every day. I’m feeling better every day. I’ve been moving around on the field, and I’m feeling good. At this point in my career, obviously I’m dinged up, and like you guys said, I’ve had to deal with some stuff. But for all that being said, I feel pretty darn good, and like I said, having the Colts show faith like this is making me feel even better.”

Mewhort also has experience at tackle, so he could find his way into the mix on the right side after spending OTAs playing guard on the second unit of a deeper Colts offensive line. Depth is not something Indianapolis has enjoyed up front in recent seasons and the hope is that it will translate to better play whether Mewhort makes it to that high level or not.