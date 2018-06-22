Jim Kelly’s wife says his latest surgery went well

Jill Kelly on Instagram

Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly is continuing to show strength in his battle against cancer.

Kelly’s wife, Jill Kelly, wrote on Instagram that he is doing well under the circumstances, along with a picture of them holding hands in his hospital room.

“Never stop holding hands. In sickness and in health,” Jill Kelly wrote. “Out of surgery and in recovery.

Still in a lot of pain, but everything went well. Thank GOD! No teeth yet, but 5 implants were inserted into the new bone in Jim’s upper jaw. More technical than I can explain.”

The 58-year-old Kelly revealed five years ago that he had been diagnosed with cancer in his jaw. He has undergone several surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Through it all, those close to the Kelly family have marveled at the strength of Jim and Jill Kelly.