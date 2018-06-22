Joseph Randle expected to be released from jail Friday

Posted by Charean Williams on June 22, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
Joseph Randle won’t ever get another chance in the NFL, but he does have another chance to turn around his life.

A Kansas judge accepted the recommendation of attorneys Friday, handing the former Cowboys running back five years of probation stemming from an argument during a housewarming party two years ago, the Wichita Eagle reported. Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor also agreed to consider reducing Randle’s probation by two years if he follows the rules of his probation and pays more than $3,000 in restitution to one of his victims plus other costs.

A jury convicted Randle of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat and marijuana possession after he allegedly hit three people with a car after being asked to leave the party.

Randle, who has spent most of the past two years in jail, was expected to be released Friday afternoon.

His sentence came a week after he was found competent for a fourth time following a mental evaluation at Kansas’ state-run psychiatric hospital in Larned, per the Wichita Eagle. Questions about his mental state had prevented a resolution to the case for more than a year.

Randle also resolved four other criminal charges Friday, per the newspaper. He pleaded no contest to two felonies — interference with a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery — and guilty to two misdemeanors — disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Randle already has served the six months in jail he received for each of the misdemeanors, so he will remain out of jail on bond until he faces sentencing for the felonies in August.

The Cowboys made Randle a fifth-round pick in 2013. They waived him November 4, 2015, as his legal problems began. He gained 992 yards from scrimmage in his three seasons and scored nine total touchdowns.

  1. At one time, I thought this guy was going to be the next lead back. He was electric and more explosive filling in for DeMarco Murray in 2014. His problems started with the oblique “injury”, which resulted in a lot of missed practice. Then, in games he would be careless with the football (carelessly extending the ball over the goal line to score). He fell out of favor with the coaching staff due to disobedience, lost his starting job and never recovered. In a very short time after, he was arrested for shoplifting mens cologne, and was followed up with a number of other arrests. People legitimately began to question his sanity. Cowboys cut him, he went to jail. Such a sad downward spiral of events that couldn’t have gone more wrong.

  2. Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor also agreed to consider reducing Randle’s probation by two years if he follows the rules of his probation…

    He has yet to display he can follow any rules so why would this be different. Like the above poster said, it’s incredible how his career went downhill fast. This guy probably thought he had it made and could do whatever he wanted, including stealing underwear, because he was an NFL player. He was wrong.

