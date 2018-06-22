Joseph Randle expected to be released from jail Friday

Getty Images

Joseph Randle won’t ever get another chance in the NFL, but he does have another chance to turn around his life.

A Kansas judge accepted the recommendation of attorneys Friday, handing the former Cowboys running back five years of probation stemming from an argument during a housewarming party two years ago, the Wichita Eagle reported. Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor also agreed to consider reducing Randle’s probation by two years if he follows the rules of his probation and pays more than $3,000 in restitution to one of his victims plus other costs.

A jury convicted Randle of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat and marijuana possession after he allegedly hit three people with a car after being asked to leave the party.

Randle, who has spent most of the past two years in jail, was expected to be released Friday afternoon.

His sentence came a week after he was found competent for a fourth time following a mental evaluation at Kansas’ state-run psychiatric hospital in Larned, per the Wichita Eagle. Questions about his mental state had prevented a resolution to the case for more than a year.

Randle also resolved four other criminal charges Friday, per the newspaper. He pleaded no contest to two felonies — interference with a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery — and guilty to two misdemeanors — disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Randle already has served the six months in jail he received for each of the misdemeanors, so he will remain out of jail on bond until he faces sentencing for the felonies in August.

The Cowboys made Randle a fifth-round pick in 2013. They waived him November 4, 2015, as his legal problems began. He gained 992 yards from scrimmage in his three seasons and scored nine total touchdowns.