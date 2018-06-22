Kareem Jackson will play safety full time

Getty Images

The Texans began experimenting with Kareem Jackson at safety during the offseason program as the team explored all options in trying to replace Andre Hal. Jackson performed so well at the position that he will play the position full time at training camp, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jackson, 30, has practiced at safety in the past, but his 108 career starts were at cornerback.

Coach Bill O’Brien said Friday that Jackson still can play corner when needed but will work only at safety for now. Jackson is more needed at safety after Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Hal started all 16 games at free safety last season, and Houston signed Tyrann Mathieu to man the strong safety spot.

Jackson will compete with Justin Reid, the team’s third-round pick, for the starting job.