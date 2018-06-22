Kerry Hyder was full participant in OTAs, minicamp after 2017’s torn Achilles

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t make any veteran acquisitions at defensive end this offseason, but they will have one experienced player they didn’t have last season.

Kerry Hyder tore his Achilles in the team’s preseason opener, robbing him of the chance of following up on his eight-sack 2016 season and leaving the Lions without someone who profiled as a key part of their pass rush. Hyder is well on his way back to the field for the 2018 season.

Hyder was a full participant in OTAs and minicamp and said that his approach all along has been to focus on what’s in front of him rather than what happened in the past.

“I haven’t given [last year] too much thought,” Hyder said, via the team’s website. “Since the day it happened it was about the future and getting better. Chopping wood and getting better.”

A return to the form he showed in 2016 would be a welcome boost to the Lions defensive front.