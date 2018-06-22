Nick Hardwick announces he’s leaving Chargers radio broadcast

Getty Images

Former San Diego Chargers center Nick Hardwick announced Thursday he is leaving the radio broadcast of the Chargers after three years in order to spend more time with family.

“The thing I value most in life is my family, and I believe that the time devoted to a subject should be in alignment with one’s values,” Hardwick wrote on the team’s website. “Simply, I am no longer able to miss out on as many weekends with my family as the football season requires.”

Hardwick worked on the sidelines for one season before moving into the booth as a color analyst the last two seasons.

Hardwick expressed frustration with the franchise a year ago upon the team’s relocation to Los Angeles saying he felt used in an effort to get a new stadium in San Diego. After briefly leaving the broadcast team, he reversed course rejoined in his former role with the team in Los Angeles.

Hardwick spent 11 seasons with the Chargers from 2004-14 before retiring and joining the radio world on the team’s broadcasts and as a talk show host on XTRA 1360. He appeared in 136 career games with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2006.