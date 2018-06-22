Orleans Darkwa cleared after leg surgery

Getty Images

Running back Orleans Darkwa remains a free agent after leading the Giants rushing last season and his attempt to find a job for the 2018 season could get a boost thanks to some positive medical news.

Darkwa had surgery in May to remove a plate in his leg and announced on Twitter that he has been medically cleared to resume football work. Darkwa had the plate inserted after fracturing his leg in 2016.

Darkwa ran 171 times for 751 yards and five touchdowns for the Giants last year, but a return to the team would seem to be out of the cards with Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Stewart joining the backfield this offseason.

Other than a visit with the Patriots early in free agency, the market was quiet for Darkwa before his operation. We’ll see if things heat up before training camp as a result of the news about his leg.