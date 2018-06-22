Patriots sign first-round pick Isaiah Wynn

Getty Images

The Patriots drafted two Georgia players in the first round of this year’s draft and they have one of them under contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season. Wynn was drafted 23rd overall, leaving 31st overall pick Sony Michel as the only member of New England’s draft class without a deal.

Wynn played left guard and left tackle in college and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said during the offseason that Wynn would get a look at left tackle as the team works to find a replacement for Nate Solder. He saw time at left guard alongside Trent Brown at tackle during minicamp with Joe Thuney missing practice time after having foot surgery.

With Wynn under contract, there are now 17 unsigned 2018 draft picks around the league.