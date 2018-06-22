PFT Live hiatus starts now

PFT Live

Several months ago, there was some #fakenews regarding a looming cancellation of PFT Live. The true news is that we’ve now embarked on our annual hiatus, with four weeks of no radio and five weeks of no TV.

So what will I do in the interim? What I always do: Not work.

I mean, I’ll type up stories and talk into a microphone and all that crap, but it never feels like work. So during my forced vacation (which I regard as a paid suspension for all the stupid things I’ve said in the past year), I’ll continue to spend plenty of time not working.

Specifically, there will be written content posted every day here at PFT. On most weekdays, the #PFTPM podcast will be taped, and it will be added to both the #PFTPM podcast feed and the PFT Live podcast feed.

Another edition of #PFTPM is coming later today, with a possible cameo appearance by my son, Alex, who is 21 and will someday inherit the keys to this car, a jalopy that he’ll either try to drive or sell for parts.