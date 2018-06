Getty Images

The Raiders signed someone, and for a change, he’s young.

The team announced the signing of fullback Ryan Yurachek.

He’s an undrafted rookie from Marshall, who was in Saints camp briefly. He was a tight end in college, and caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns.

To make room for him on the roster, the waived one of their previous undrafted rookies, fullback Henry Poggi.