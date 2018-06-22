Referee Gene Steratore retires

Getty Images

Gene Steratore, the referee who worked the Super Bowl in February, is calling it a career.

NFL V.P. of officiating Al Riveron announced today that Steratore has decided to retire from the NFL.

Steratore has been an NFL official since 2003 and worked 12 playoff games, including Super Bowl LII. He may be best remembered for an odd moment last season when he pulled out an index card to determine whether a spotted football had reached the first down stick in a game between the Cowboys and Raiders. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio objected to Steratore’s demeanor, and the NFL said afterward that Steratore should have used his eyes, not an index card.

The NFL has seen a lot of turnover among its referees this offseason, with Jeff Triplette, Ed Hochuli and Terry McAulay also retiring. Last year the NFL retained all 17 of its referees from the year before, but this year there will be a major change in the refereeing ranks.