Referee Gene Steratore retires

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 22, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

Gene Steratore, the referee who worked the Super Bowl in February, is calling it a career.

NFL V.P. of officiating Al Riveron announced today that Steratore has decided to retire from the NFL.

Steratore has been an NFL official since 2003 and worked 12 playoff games, including Super Bowl LII. He may be best remembered for an odd moment last season when he pulled out an index card to determine whether a spotted football had reached the first down stick in a game between the Cowboys and Raiders. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio objected to Steratore’s demeanor, and the NFL said afterward that Steratore should have used his eyes, not an index card.

The NFL has seen a lot of turnover among its referees this offseason, with Jeff Triplette, Ed Hochuli and Terry McAulay also retiring. Last year the NFL retained all 17 of its referees from the year before, but this year there will be a major change in the refereeing ranks.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Referee Gene Steratore retires

  2. Not sure how they much they got paid, but I always thought it seemed like a cool job minus the fact that everyone is always mad at you.

  4. It appears he retired before the Super Bowl. The Clemens and Ertz plays were not TD’s, the Philly Special was on an illegal formation, and the Brady “fumble” should have overturned because of the tuck rule. Let’s not even get into the illegal hit on Cooks that was illegal and Jenkins should have been ejected and suspended. Yeah, Steratore retired before the Super Bowl.

  6. In my opinion Gene Seratore was the best referee in The NFL! Kept the games moving without dragging out calls and did not need to be on constantly be the center of attention on the TV screen like Hochili. Just officiated the game and did his job. Good luck Gene!

  8. The NFL has seen a lot of turnover among its referees this offseason, with Jeff Triplette, Ed Hochuli and Terry McAulay also retiring. Last year the NFL retained all 17 of its referees from the year before, but this year there will be a major change in the refereeing ranks.
    —–
    I’m sure it’s a coincidence but I can’t help but notice many long time refs are retiring just as the league is about to go full bore on gambling. I’m not a conspiracy guy and people can do whatever they want with their own money…there will still be a winner and loser regardless. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

  9. This was one of the good ones!

    This is a loss. I hope Gene continues doing college basketball. If not, I wish him the best in retirement.

    I have to wonder if these rules changes are not pushing these guys away from the NFL. They see a crap storm a coming and don’t want to be a part of it.

  10. My guess is that the veteran refs, don’t want to have to deal with officiating this new helmet rule that could be called on every play. No issues with steratore as a ref. I’d understand the issues raiders fans would have after the index card fiasco.. but for the most part I think he was very solid and consistent. I know the pats fans are butthurt because tahmmy didn’t win another Superbowl..

  11. Well, there goes of the few good refs left in the game. Didn’t get every call the way everybody wanted it, of course, but he did a lot better than almost anybody else, and that’s the best you can ask as a biased fan watching the game. Also, to briang-get over it. Seriously. Half of what you said was objective, not factual, and also remember the four calls that your Pats recieved against the Steelers, Chargers, Jets, and Texans respectively that either overturned touchdowns or retained them (in Cooks’ case against Houston) in favor of the Pats. You win some calls, you lose some.

    You have to wonder how much the new helmet rule affects any of their thinking-even though most of these guys retired before the rule change, I do wonder if they were informed of the possibility before the end of the season. Of course, Steratore finally got to ref a SB, which is something he should have done years ago, so that may be a big part of it.

  13. drummer1279 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    Well, this made my day. One less ref that is blatantly biased against the Raiders.

    ——————————————————————————————–

    Oh please — you sound like a whiny kid. These officials do a very difficult job made even more difficult because the NFL Rules Committee is so lame they can’t figure out what a rule is and can’t explain it after they do.

  14. drummer1279 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    Well, this made my day. One less ref that is blatantly biased against the Raiders.
    ——————-

    Ha the rest of the league doesn’t need biased refs to beat your loser team. Your overrated QB is enough to accomplish that all on his own.

  15. Never had an issue with Steratore. Can Pete Morelli please be sent out to pasture next?

  17. briang123 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    It appears he retired before the Super Bowl. The Clemens and Ertz plays were not TD’s, the Philly Special was on an illegal formation, and the Brady “fumble” should have overturned because of the tuck rule. Let’s not even get into the illegal hit on Cooks that was illegal and Jenkins should have been ejected and suspended. Yeah, Steratore retired before the Super Bowl.

    ————————

    Without getting into your other rants, you do realize that the Tuck Rule was abolished several years ago, don’t you?

  18. NFL officials, NBA refs, and NHL officials have the toughest jobs in sports. They get criticized no matter how good they are and that criticism is from people who’ve never tried doing what they do even on a kid’s level.
    It looks easy when you’re sitting on a couch guzzling beer and eating pizza, but it’s not. Especially when the rules have become so technical that no one knows what they really are, as in the NFL.
    I wish every fan or media mope who criticizes officials could try it just once and see how tough it really is.
    Here’s the truth — if the players in all sports did their jobs as well as the officials and umpires do theirs, they’d all be Hall Of Famers.

  19. and the Brady “fumble” should have overturned because of the tuck rule.

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    The Tuck Rule was rescinded in 2013. Next excuse.

  21. briang123 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    It appears he retired before the Super Bowl. The Clemens and Ertz plays were not TD’s, the Philly Special was on an illegal formation, and the Brady “fumble” should have overturned because of the tuck rule. Let’s not even get into the illegal hit on Cooks that was illegal and Jenkins should have been ejected and suspended. Yeah, Steratore retired before the Super Bowl.

    ——-

    I’ll give you that the Clements TD would probably have been called a bobble during the regular season, but the Ertz one was clearly a TD and it wasn’t even close. He was well established as a runner when he crossed the plane (as opposed to Steeler’s James, who did not establish himself as a runner).

    I get that you’re upset with some of the calls, but let’s not be unreasonable here.

  22. Steratore has his fans and his haters. Being a referee means that at some point in your career, you’ve goofed up a call or made a controversial determination that didn’t go somebody’s way. That’s true of every referee. Every single one.

    But overall I think he was pretty fair, certainly brought a bit of pizzazz to the officiating at times, and will be missed if for nothing else than the fact that the next gen of refs have me worried.

  23. nyneal says: “It looks easy when you’re sitting on a couch guzzling beer and eating pizza, but it’s not.”
    ==============================

    Don’t forget that this is only AFTER the network has shown eight instant replays in super slo-mo and from three different angles…

  24. The most unprofessional ref in any sport. His antics are disgusting. Thankfully he’s gone.

  25. Losing this many officials won’t be good for this upcoming season. If we learned anything from the year when they had their strike is that not just anyone can do that job. Sure they get calls wrong but they get more of them right and they know how to control 22 alpha males who are rearing to smash each other.

  26. maybe the refs are tired of all the stupid rules and want to avoid their new role as game fixer based on things like touching a qb’s facemask, the intent of a player and the degree in which his head moved at 100miles an hour.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!