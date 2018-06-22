Report: Brandon Browner spent two days in jail after domestic violence plea

Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been in trouble with the law again.

Browner was arrested on May 6 for battery and child endangerment and pleaded no contest, according to TMZ.

He was sentenced to probation, but because Browner was already on probation from a previous incident, he was sent to jail for violating his probation. However, L.A. County released Browner after just two days because its jail was overcrowded.

It’s at least Browner’s third arrest in the last year. He was arrested on drug charges in October, and he was arrested for making criminal threats in September. In 2016 he was accused of assaulting his child’s grandfather, although he did not face charges.

The 33-year-old Browner had a long football career that saw him make the Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2005, last two years in Denver before playing four seasons in the Canadian Football League, then spent three seasons in Seattle, one in New England and one in New Orleans before finishing his career with a brief stint in Seattle in 2016.