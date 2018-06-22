Report: Gene Steratore to join CBS as rules analyst

Getty Images

Gene Steratore is reportedly joining other recently retired referees in making the move from the field to the broadcasting world.

The NFL announced Steratore’s retirement on Friday, making him the fourth referee to retire since the end of the 2017 season, and Cameron Filipe of Football Zebras reports that he will join CBS Sports as a rules analyst.

Two other referees who retired this offseason are also reportedly set for jobs with networks broadcasting NFL games. Jeff Triplette is set to join the Monday Night Football team on ESPN while Terry McAulay has been linked to a job with NBC that the network has not confirmed. Former NFL officiating heads Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira both work for FOX Sports.

CBS employed former NFL referee Mike Carey in an analyst role during the 2015 season, but did not bring him back after his penchant for being wrong about what call on-field officials would make made him an object of derision around the league.